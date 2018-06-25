Vermont House votes for budget bill for a second time

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House has passed the same budget bill for a second time and sent the bill to the Senate.

The second vote came Monday after the Republican minority objected that the chamber did not follow procedure during the initial vote Friday.

Three amendments were introduced, all of which were voted down before the final voice vote.

The Senate is expected to take up the bill on Monday afternoon.

The bill does not lower non-residential property tax rates as Gov. Phil Scott, who vetoed the first two budgets, has been demanding.

Scott says he's disappointed that the bill didn't fully address his concerns, but he'll withhold judgment.