Vermont National Guard unit expecting active duty call

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — About 2,500-members of a Vermont-based Army National Guard unit have been told they are expected to be called to active duty overseas in 2021.

The guard did not say where the soldiers from units of the 86th Brigade Combat Team based in Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire would serve, but they would support the U.S. Central Command, European Command and the U.S. Africa Command.

Vermont Adjutant General Greg Knight says it could be Afghanistan, locations in southwest Asia, the Balkans or elsewhere in Europe.

Brigade commander Col. Nathan Lord says the soldiers in the unit have trained hard and they are ready to answer the call.

The last large-scale overseas deployment of the 86th Brigade was in 2010, when the soldiers served in Afghanistan.