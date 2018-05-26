Vermont GOP gov vetoes state budget and property tax bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — As promised, Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed the state budget and a property tax bill.

In letters sent to the clerk of the House of Representatives Friday and released Saturday, Scott said the two bills would have resulted in what he calls an "unnecessary and avoidable" $33 million increase in statewide property tax rates.

Scott and the Democratic-led Legislature have been sparring for weeks over the best way handle $160 million in more revenues than last year.

Scott says the additional revenue means there is no reason to raise property taxes.

Democrats say the extra money would be better spent by paying down future pension obligations, saving $100 million over the next two decades.

Lawmakers are due back in Montpelier Tuesday to continue a special session.