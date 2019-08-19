Verbal altercation in Uber leads to risk of injury charges

WESTPORT — John Joyce, a 49-year-old New York man, was charged with risk of injury to a minor after allegedly getting into a verbal altercation during an Uber ride.

On Aug. 18 at 8:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Lyons Plains Road near Coleytown Road on a reported disturbance. Initial reports were that a male and young child were seen walking in the roadway toward a wooded area in complete darkness and during a thunderstorm.

Upon arrival, police learned from Joyce he had been a passenger in an Uber vehicle in which some type of verbal altercation occurred. According to police, this prompted Joyce to abruptly exit the vehicle with his juvenile child and begin walking away, leaving behind the other passengers that had been in his company.

Witnesses observed Joyce walking, observed upset children, and provided statements to police on the scene.

Joyce was suspected of being highly intoxicated based on physical clues he exhibited, police said. When interviewed, he explained he had attended a party at a private residence in Westport, and at one point suggested to officers he believed he was walking on a street near his home in Rye, N.Y.

Although it was apparent there had been a verbal altercation before Joyce exited the vehicle, police said he would not disclose details of the argument. Joyce’s actions had also unnecessarily placed the child in a dangerous situation, police said.

Joyce was subsequently taken into custody and charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace. He was unable to post $500 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 19 in state Superior Court in Norwalk.

