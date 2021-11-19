Venezuelans to participate in high-stakes regional elections REGINA GARCIA CANO, Associated Press Nov. 19, 2021 Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 4:52 p.m.
1 of12 Supporters of ruling party candidates hold posters of Miranda Hector Rodriguez and Sucre mayoral candidate Jose Vicente Rangel, during a closing campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Regional elections will be held on Nov. 21 for governors, mayors and municipal councils. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Sucre mayoral candidate Andres "Chola" Schloeter greets supporters during a closing campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov 18, 2021. Regional elections will be held on Nov. 21 for governors, mayors and municipal councils. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Darcy Sanchez from the Manak-Kru Indigenous community who is a candidate for mayor of the Sabana Grande, with the Fuerza Vecinal party, speaks during an interview in Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, Wednesday, Nov.17, 2021. Regional elections will be held on Nov. 21 for governors, mayors and municipal councils. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 A supporter waves from a window, a poster depicting ruling party candidate for mayor of Caracas, Carmen Melendez, during a closing campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 18, 2021. Regional elections will be held on Nov. 21 for governors, mayors and municipal councils. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less 5 of12
6 of12 Supporters take part in a closing campaign rally for Sucre mayoral candidate Andres "Chola" Schloeter, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov 18, 2021. Regional elections will be held on Nov. 21 for governors, mayors and municipal councils. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Ruling party's candidate for mayor of Caracas, Carmen Melendez, right, and National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez flash victory signs during a closing campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 18, 2021. Regional elections will be held on Nov. 21 for governors, mayors and municipal councils. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Ruling party's candidate for mayor of Caracas, Carmen Melendez, center, acknowledges supporters during a closing campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 18, 2021. Regional elections will be held on Nov. 21 for governors, mayors and municipal councils. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Ruling party's candidate for mayor of Caracas, Carmen Melendez, center, attends a closing campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Regional elections will be held on Nov. 21 for governors, mayors and municipal councils. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less 10 of12
11 of12 Ruling party's candidate for mayor of Caracas, Carmen Melendez, right, holds hands with National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, during a closing campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 18, 2021.Regional elections will be held on Nov. 21 for governors, mayors and municipal councils. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Nicolás Maduro is not on the ballot for Sunday’s elections across Venezuela and the winners of the gubernatorial and local races likely won’t be well known beyond their country’s borders. But the regional elections could play a pivotal role in determining whether the South American country can find a way out of its years-long political stalemate.
The stakes for the local contests were raised when the main opposition parties earlier this year agreed to participate for the first time since 2017, a decision that came amid now-suspended negotiations between the government and opponents. The Venezuelan authorities at the same time agreed to the presence of independent international observers, including the European Union, a longstanding demand of the opponents of the socialist government.
Written By
REGINA GARCIA CANO