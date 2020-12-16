Venezuelan village mourns 23 drownings, seeks those missing

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Twinkling Christmas lights have been turned off in the remote fishing village of Güiria in Venezuela as hundreds mourn and gather on its shores to await word of loved ones who remain missing after two boats carrying some 40 migrants disappeared nearly two weeks ago.
Aboard the boats named “My Memories” and “My Refuge” were men, women and children headed to the nearby eastern Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago to visit family members or to buy goods not available in Venezuela given the scarcity of food in their country, according to a resident of Güiria who asked that her name be withheld for fear of reprisal from authorities.