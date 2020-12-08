https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Vegas-police-Officers-shoot-burglary-suspect-15783928.php
Vegas police: Officers shoot burglary suspect during attack
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man is dead after being shot by police responding to a reported residential burglary in progress.
Officers shot the man at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday when they entered the home and saw him attacking the resident with a hammer, a police statement said.
No identities were released and the statement did not indicate whether the resident was injured.
