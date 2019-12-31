https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Vegas-begins-marking-2020-20th-year-of-Strip-14942404.php Vegas begins marking 2020; 20th year of Strip fireworks set Ken Ritter, Associated Press Updated 6:08 pm EST, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 Most Popular 1 Victim in parking dispute calls Westport principal a ‘loose cannon’ 2 Stamford police officers rush sick infant to hospital 3 Congressional candidate to file brutality complaint against Westport police 4 Westport man arrested after allegedly delivering threatening letter 5 Westport Pizzeria closing after 51 years 6 On the Market: Spacious, age-restricted townhomes in Westport 7 Fairfield man charged with threatening Westport juvenile View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.