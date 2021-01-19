Vegas-area teachers, child care workers make vaccine list

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School teachers, college professors and child care workers have been added to the sign-up list for COVID-19 vaccinations in the Las Vegas area, officials said.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday added “frontline community support” workers for eligibility, including employees in the food, shelter, court and social services, and essential public transportation sectors. It said people can schedule appointments for inoculations.

In Las Vegas, Reno and other parts of the state, the list already included hospital and public health workers, long-term care staff and assisted living residents, public safety and security employees, college students and people 70 and over.

The Washoe County Health District's current priority group includes public and private school educators and childcare. Officials expect to notify some 1,800 seniors by email that they can receive COVID-19 vaccines this week.

In Clark County, officials on Tuesday planned a ceremonial remembrance of the nearly 2,900 Las Vegas-area residents who have died since March, and a new coronavirus vaccination site opened at a Las Vegas Strip resort to provide shots to people 70 and older, health care workers and first responders.

The appointment-only vaccine clinic at the Encore is being operated by University Medical Center.

In rural Nye County, officials launched an internet sign-up for people to reserve a spot to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes more available.

Statewide, health officials on Tuesday reported 1,630 new coronavirus cases and 18 new deaths, bringing the totals to nearly 264,000 confirmed cases and almost 3,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Nevada recorded 63 deaths on Saturday, marking the state’s highest single-day death toll. On Jan. 7, the state reported a highest single-day number of confirmed cases, at 3,402. The state has been experiencing a months-long surge in cases that is among the nation’s most severe.

The statewide test positivity rate of 20.8% was down slightly Tuesday, from 21.1% on Monday, health officials said. The figure is calculated as a 14-day rolling average.

More than 90,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of last week, and officials said plans called for another 35,000 doses to be given this week.

The number of infections is thought to be higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.