Veda Healing Spa brings holistic treatments to Westport

WESTPORT — Veda Healing Spa recently opened at 596 Westport Avenue, Studio 717.

Founded by Harpreet Kaur, Veda Healing Spa delivers effective skin treatments as well as meditation and wellness sessions based on the Ayurvedic principles. Originally from Punjab, India, Kaur has more than 20 years of experience as a licensed esthetician in Ayurvedic skincare, healing and wellness, according to a press release.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, she has seen a surge in her energy healing sessions. Kaur said these personalized healing sessions allow people to achieve a mental balance by letting go of stress and focusing on the present moment.

“I believe pausing to replenish is important,” said Kaur.

Her skin treatments include facials, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion and chemical peels customized for every skin type. All skin treatments incorporate Ayurvedic relaxation techniques to promote healthy skin.

“I truly believe that energy healing and skincare go hand in hand — a skin treatment is just one step to achieving healthy skin,” added Kaur.

In addition to Ayurvedic skin treatments, Veda Healing Spa also offers innovative anti-aging facials using only the best active ingredients that yield powerful, radiant results.

Founded in September 2019, Veda Healing Spa helps people find their beauty from within. Based on Ayurvedic principles, Veda Healing Spa offers skin treatments and mediation services to help promote a healthy lifestyle.