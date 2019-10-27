Vassar to earmark $13M to help become carbon neutral by 2030

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Vassar College plans to devote $13 million to the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

The Hudson Valley college's board of trustees recently gave its support to spend $13 million for LED lighting, heating system upgrades and other energy-saving projects. The improvements are contingent on bond financing, which the college expects to be approved in February.

Vassar is among many colleges, businesses and governments aiming to shrink their "carbon footprint," usually with the goal of addressing climate change.

Vassar says the projects are expected to reduce the college's annual carbon emissions from 17,050 metric tons to less than 7,000 by 2022. Vassar Sustainability Director Micah Kenfield said that would be a "crucial step" toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.