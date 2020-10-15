https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Vandals-damage-8-cactuses-at-Tucson-s-Saguaro-15649102.php
Vandals damage 8 cactuses at Tucson's Saguaro National Park
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Eight cactuses at Saguaro National Park’s west district in Tucson have been slashed or cut down in an act of vandalism, according to park rangers.
They said the slow-growing cactuses were damaged around Oct. 3 and left along the Scenic Trail.
The saguaros ranged in height from 1-10 feet (about 3 meters).
Rangers would like to hear from anyone who visited the Scenic Trail, Passey Loop Trails or the Scenic Drive Trailhead around Oct. 3 and might have information about the incident.
View Comments