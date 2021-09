WESTPORT — Bedford Middle School’s principal is warning parents and students about a destructive trend on the social media platform TikTok that has made its way to the school.

The trend, known as “licks” or “devious licks,” encourages students to steal or vandalize school property. In a letter to families sent this week, Bedford principal Adam Rosen detailed damage that students had done recently, likely in the name of the TikTok challenge.

“This year already, BMS had a national flag stolen from the cafeteria; multiple instances of hand soap and towel dispensers torn off of walls, damaged and stolen; hand soap dispenser bags exploded covering bathroom floors; a gallon jug of common-use hand sanitizer was stolen and then destroyed in our boys locker room; urinal screen shoved into sink drain causing a flood; safety equipment taken and moved throughout the school,” he said in the letter.

Rosen added that staff had “successfully investigated most of these incidents” and “taken disciplinary action against the few students responsible for these destructive behaviors.”

He also detailed a number of security measures put in place due to the “licks” challenge, including locking boys’ restrooms that do not presently have hallway-level surveillance, and reinforcing requirements that students sign in and out of classrooms to use restrooms.

Rosen alerted families that “theft and vandalism will result in disciplinary action and, if warranted, referral to the Westport Police Department.”

Superintendent of Schools Thomas Scarice called the trend “most disappointing.”

“We are fortunate that so many of our students are at a maturity level that they, rightfully so, see themselves ‘above’ something destructive like this,” he said. “That said, there have been incidents and I am confident that Dr. Adam Rosen is working with his team to address it.”

In his letter, Rosen encouraged parents to talk to children and impress upon them the seriousness of this issue.

“Needless to say, while a limited number of students are responsible for these senseless acts, which cost our school financial resources to replace commercial fixtures, human resources in cleaning, repairing, investigating and intervening when incidents occur, most concerning to me is the negative impact on our school culture and sense of trust,” he said. “Furthermore, our custodial staff, who have been working tirelessly to keep our school as clean and as safe as possible, are understandably upset and need this to stop immediately.”