Van rear-ended tractor trailer on I-95 in Westport

Westport, Conn., firefighters handled a crash on I-95 on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

WESTPORT — Occupants of two vehicles were evaluated Thursday morning after a crash on the highway.

Fire officials said they responded to Interstate 95 south after a van rear-ended a tractor trailer between Exit 17 and Exit 16.

“Traffic was affected for a short time while occupants were evaluated and hazards mitigated,” fire officials said. “Please drive carefully.”