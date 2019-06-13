https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Van-rear-ended-tractor-trailer-on-I-95-in-Westport-13992986.php
Van rear-ended tractor trailer on I-95 in Westport
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department
WESTPORT — Occupants of two vehicles were evaluated Thursday morning after a crash on the highway.
Fire officials said they responded to Interstate 95 south after a van rear-ended a tractor trailer between Exit 17 and Exit 16.
“Traffic was affected for a short time while occupants were evaluated and hazards mitigated,” fire officials said. “Please drive carefully.”
