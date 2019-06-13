  • Westport, Conn., firefighters handled a crash on I-95 on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department

    Westport, Conn., firefighters handled a crash on I-95 on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department

WESTPORT — Occupants of two vehicles were evaluated Thursday morning after a crash on the highway.

Fire officials said they responded to Interstate 95 south after a van rear-ended a tractor trailer between Exit 17 and Exit 16.

“Traffic was affected for a short time while occupants were evaluated and hazards mitigated,” fire officials said. “Please drive carefully.”