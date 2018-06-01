Validity of Thanedar's nominating petitions upheld by state

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has unanimously upheld Shri Thanedar's nominating petition signatures in his bid to be the Democratic nominee for governor.

The board on Friday rejected a challenge from a primary rival, Abdul El-Sayed. The grievance claims most of Thanedar's petitions contain offenses ranging from voter information clashing with the qualified voter file to potentially falsified signatures of petition circulators.

The board backed the state Bureau of Elections' previous review of Thanedar's nominating petitions and deemed the candidate had more than enough legitimate signatures to qualify as a candidate.

The challenge was filed in early May, when Thanedar lobbed his own complaint about El-Sayed's eligibility. That has also been resolved.

The two will face former Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer in the Democratic primary this August.