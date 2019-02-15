Valentine’s Day court date for Westport man

WESTPORT — A town resident was arrested on Feb. 13, nearly one year after he allegedly assaulted his date last Valentine’s Day.

On Feb. 13, officers were dispatched to a residence on report of a protective order violation. The complainant reported Neil Bhatia, 42, was in the presence of victim who had an active protective order against him, police said.

Bhatia shouted profanities at the complainant before leaving the scene in a vehicle with the victim, police said.

Officers called Bhatia, but he allegedly refused to go to the police department with the victim so officers could ensure the victim’s welfare. Bhatia eventually agreed to meet officers at a local business and there, officers confirmed the victim was fine.

Bhatia was taken into custody and transported to Westport police headquarters, where he was charged with disorderly conduct, risk of injury to child, criminal violation of a protective order, and interfering with an officer.

He was released after posting $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Feb. 14.

Bhatia was also arrested last February after he allegedly caused a disturbance and harmed someone at a local restaurant and at their home on Valentine’s Day. Bhatia was loud and, at one point, struck the victim’s wrist, pushed them to the ground, and sent harassing text messages, police said of the 2018 incident.

In July, Bhatia was arrested again for allegedly sending harassing phone calls and messages, police said.

