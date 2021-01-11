Vaccine sign-ups for 75 years and older to begin next week

Connecticut residents age 75 and older will be able to begin signing up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments next week, a process Gov. Ned Lamont promised on Monday will be more orderly than in states where senior citizens have waited outdoors in long lines.
The Democrat said vaccines will be administered by appointment only and people will be able to sign up online or by telephone, tentatively beginning Jan. 18. Information about the appointment system is expected to be released later this week.