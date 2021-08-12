Skip to main content
Vaccine or testing required for Delaware state workers

WILMINGTON

State workers in Delaware and staff in long-term care and other health care facilities in the state will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing beginning Sept. 30, Democratic Gov. John Carney announced Thursday.

“There’s no better way to protect our most vulnerable neighbors from this virus than getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” Carney said in a statement. “If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, consider it. Vaccination is how we’ll make sure our communities get healthier and continue to build a great future in our state.”

Carney also encouraged private employers to impose similar requirements to encourage vaccinations. While the state’s requirements offer a choice between vaccination and testing, officials noted that federal guidance allows employers to require vaccinations and several Delaware employers have.

Earlier this week, Carney imposed a mask mandate for all public and private school students and staff in Delaware effective next Monday. The mandate also extends to child care homes and centers for everyone kindergarten age and older. State employees and visitors to Delaware government facilities must also wear masks indoors starting Monday.