Vaccine or testing required for Delaware state workers

State workers in Delaware and staff in long-term care and other health care facilities in the state will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing beginning Sept. 30, Democratic Gov. John Carney announced Thursday.

“There’s no better way to protect our most vulnerable neighbors from this virus than getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” Carney said in a statement. “If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, consider it. Vaccination is how we’ll make sure our communities get healthier and continue to build a great future in our state.”