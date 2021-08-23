Vaccine approval sparks Louisiana vaccine, testing mandates MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press Aug. 23, 2021 Updated: Aug. 23, 2021 4:26 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine receiving full federal approval Monday, Louisiana's universities soon will start requiring tens of thousands of students to get the shots, and Gov. John Bel Edwards intends to mandate regular COVID-19 testing for thousands of state workers who aren't immunized.
Just how many people the vaccine and testing mandates will cover and when they'll take effect in a state seeing one of the nation's worst COVID-19 surges remained uncertain, however.
MELINDA DESLATTE