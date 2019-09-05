Utility watchdog to blame CMP errors on new billing system

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's consumer advocate is laying blame on rampant over-billing for electricity on a utility's new billing system.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the utility watchdog's office is set to present such findings to state regulators Friday.

Public Advocate Barry Hobbins says that Central Maine Power's meter and billing system is still continuing to suffer from multiple defects that are leading to errors on customer bills.

A CMP spokeswoman said the company will review those findings when they are released and then respond.

The finding clashes with findings from the Maine Public Utilities Commissions' staff and a separate independent audit that blamed frigid temperatures, combined with a modest rate increase, for overbilling complaints.

