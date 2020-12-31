Utility regulator seeks $2.5M in damages over email spying

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An outgoing member of Montana's Public Service Commission has filed a $2.5 million damage claim against fellow members of the utility regulating board along with staff members after his emails were leaked to a right-wing webcast. An internal investigation also found false police reports were filed against Roger Koopman.
The legal notice filed with the Department of Administration lists Koopman, his wife and daughter as claimants. The agency confirmed receiving the complaint Tuesday, but declined to release the document before reviewing it for privacy issues, The Billings Gazette reported.