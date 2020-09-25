Utility loses bid to recoup costs related to gas fire

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State regulators rejected Consumers Energy's request to recoup millions of dollars after a natural gas fire during a polar vortex in 2019.

The utility was seeking nearly $8 million from ratepayers for the additional cost of acquiring natural gas, the Michigan Public Service Commission said. But the commission noted Thursday that the fire was due to equipment problems at a major gas compressor station in Macomb County.

The fire forced Consumers Energy to restrict gas service to industrial customers and ask residents to set thermostats at 65 degrees or lower for a few days. Parts of the Lower Peninsula had received more than a foot of snow in late January 2019, and wind chills were 20 degrees below zero.

In a filing with the state, the utility said the Ray fire occurred during a time of extreme weather.

“The company cannot reasonably be held responsible for factors that are outside of its control,” Consumers Energy said on Aug. 19.

The utility in May agreed to pay $10,000 to settle an investigation of the fire.