Utah transitions institutionalized adults after lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is covering the cost of transitioning up to 300 intellectually disabled people out of intermediate care facilities and into homes or community-based programs.

The Deseret News reported Thursday that state lawmakers have directed $7.3 million to fund transition costs and to incentivize the care facilities to enhance the quality of their services.

The state recently settled a federal lawsuit by the Disability Law Center, which claimed the institutions were segregating and isolating disabled adults.

State agencies have already moved 37 people into the alternative programs, and they plan to move 12 more this year. They aim to transition 150 people next year.

State Division of Services for People with Disabilities Director Angie Pinna told lawmakers that some people are able live more independently while others will need additional support.

