Utah to expand work-from-home options for state employees

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is planning to expand the state's remote-working program in hopes of reducing emissions and saving office space.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said Monday that more than 2,500 state employees could eventually become authorized to work from home.

Utah recently ran a teleworking pilot program with 136 employees who worked at least 3 days a week from home. Officials say it saved carbon-dioxide emissions from cars and employees showed a 20 percent improvement in performance.

Employees who participated in the program gave up permanent work spaces in favor of temporary shared workspaces, a model that saved space and expected to be repeated at the new West Valley State Office Building.