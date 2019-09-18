Utah ski resort will charge for parking to reduce traffic

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A ski resort in northern Utah is planning to charge visitors for parking in a bid to reduce traffic and emissions.

Solitude Mountain Resort announced the new initiative in a press release Wednesday.

Resort President and Chief Operating Officer Kim Mayhew said the decision was influenced by higher congestion levels Utah experienced last winter.

The state received an influx of out-of-state skiers from new lift passes and heavy snowfall.

Solitude also plans to offer shuttle vans for its employees and additional lockers to encourage visitors to use public transportation.

The resort is set to open on Nov. 23.