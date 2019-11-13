Utah lawmaker sues feds for $10M over trespassing conviction

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former county commissioner has sued a federal land agency after he spent 10 days in jail for trespassing in an illegal ATV protest ride in a southern Utah canyon.

Rep. Phil Lyman filed the $10 million lawsuit in U.S. District Court Friday accusing Bureau of Land Management officials of lying during his trial.

The first-term Republican Utah House member is acting as his own attorney.

Lyman says he suffered damages to his name, reputation, business and political relationships.

An agency spokeswoman in Utah says they don’t comment on pending litigation.

A jury found Lyman guilty of misdemeanor illegal use of ATVs and conspiracy for organizing the 2014 protest challenging federal management of Western public lands.

A judge sentenced him to 10 days in jail and imposed $96,000 restitution.