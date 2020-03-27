Utah governor tells people to stay home to combat COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Hebert issued a stay-home directive Friday as the state works to curb the spread of the new coronavirus that's now infected hundreds of people and killed two in the state.

The directive calls on people to avoid all gatherings, including family get-togethers and children's playdates, and public places as much as possible. It does not require business closings or carry penalties if the rules are broken.

Herbert said it was a “data-driven” approach that would allow for some economic activity to continue while creating protections to combat the virus that has infected 480 people. Authorities also want to avoid overloading hospitals as the disease progresses.

“This is really a call to action for all of us,” said Herbert, a Republican. “If we all get together we're going to get though this with minimal disruption economically ... and were going to be able to get to a good place.”

People can go outside for walks, but are asked to avoid grouping near trailheads or using playground equipment. The new rules are effective immediately and will be in place at least until April 13. Public schools are already closed through May 1, and restaurants have been closed to dine-in customers for nearly two weeks. Hard-hit Summit County has already issued a shelter-in-place order stricter than the new state directive, and other local areas may take their own steps, Herbert said.

The announcement came shortly after health officials reported a second death. The woman from southwestern Utah was younger than 60 and had significant underlying health conditions before her Thursday death at a Salt Lake-area hospital, authorities said.

The state’s increase has been steady but not exponential, a sign that self-isolation measures are working, said state epidemiologist Angela Dunn. About 5% of people tested have been positive.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.