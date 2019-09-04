Utah governor donates $50k to Spencer Cox in governor's race

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert's political action committee has donated $50,000 to Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox's campaign to be the state's next governor.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports campaign disclosure forms show the committee made the donation on Aug. 30. The donation makes the Republican governor the largest single donor to Cox's campaign.

Herbert said in a statement he's backing fellow Republican Cox in 2020 because of his strong leadership on issues like homelessness and suicide.

Cox said he was grateful for Herbert's support and lauded his efforts to strengthen Utah's economy.

The lieutenant governor is the only candidate to formally announce his run. Cox was a freshman state lawmaker when Herbert tapped him for the second-in-command role in 2013.

Other possible candidates include Provo businessman Jeff Burningham and former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com