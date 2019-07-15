Utah delays deadline to award medical cannabis licenses

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Applicants vying for a handful of licenses to grow Utah's medical marijuana will have to wait longer than expected to find out who has been selected.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announced Saturday that they are delaying the announcement of who will grow the state's medical marijuana to the end of the month. State officials had originally estimated a July 15 deadline for the decision.

Eighty-one farmers and entrepreneurs applied for the state's 10 grower licenses. Utah joined 33 states in legalizing marijuana after voters approved a law last year.

Whoever wins the coveted licenses will have to grow the cannabis in Utah. The state also will choose licensed processors to make medical marijuana products to be sold in dispensaries expected to open next year.