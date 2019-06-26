Utah announces medical marijuana board members

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Senate has confirmed seven physicians for its medical marijuana Compassionate Use Board.

Tom Hudachko with the Utah Department of Health said Tuesday the board will be responsible for approving medical cannabis patient cards issued to applicants under the age of 21.

The board will also hear cases of applicants seeking medical marijuana to treat conditions not currently approved under the law.

Hudachko said the board includes a wide array of specialists including pediatricians, psychiatrists and neurologists.

Medical cannabis advocate Christine Stenquist said she was "cautiously optimistic" about the picks but wants to see a pain physician and patient advocate added to the board.

State officials legalized medical marijuana with the passage of the Utah Medical Cannabis Act in December. Utah will issue patient cards by March 2020.