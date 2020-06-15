Utah House candidate reports finding explosive under his car

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A candidate for the Utah House of Representatives filed a police statement saying he and his wife found an explosive device underneath their car.

Democrat Robert Burch told police a small explosion went off as they left their garage and moved into the driveway in the Salt Lake city suburb of West Valley City earlier this month, KUTV-TV reported Saturday.

Burch told the West Valley City Police Department he may have been targeted because of his run for a seat in Utah House District 30.

There was a loud sound. He got out of the vehicle and found remains of “cloth and plastic” and white dust or powder, Burch said in his statement.

A neighbor who lives six houses away heard the explosion, Burch said.

The couple reported the explosion to the police after speaking with a mechanic and the car’s dealership to ensure the foreign object was not part of the exhaust system.

Police found small, white burn marks in the asphalt in front of the Burch home.

There was no video evidence and there are no immediate suspects, police said.