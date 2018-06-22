Utah Democrat misses campaign finance filing in House race

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah Democrat running to replace eight-term U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop is being cited for failing to file financial disclosure forms.

The Federal Election Commission said Friday that Kurt Weiland had not filed campaign finance paperwork for the two months ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary.

The FEC said it could take additional action such as imposing a fine on the campaign.

The campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Weiland is a 72-year-old businessman running against social worker Lee Castillo in Utah's 1st Congressional District, which covers the northern part of the state.

In April, Weiland reported loaning his campaign $12,500 and raising less than $500.

Castillo has not reported any fundraising. Candidates who raise or spend less than $5,000 are not required to file paperwork.