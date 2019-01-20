Urbana police to begin using body, squad-car cameras

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois police department is about to roll out new body cameras.

The News-Gazette reports the Urbana Police Department has purchased a system that includes 14 squad-car cameras and two interview-room surveillance cameras, as well as 60 cameras to be worn by officers.

The system cost about $220,000 and was paid for largely by using funds already budgeted to replace squad car cameras.

Lt. Joel Sanders says the department will put the new system to use incrementally. Officers are receiving training on the body-worn cameras over the next several weeks. One officer with a body camera already is on the street.

