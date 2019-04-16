Cosby's insurer settles LA accuser's suit before deposition

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018 file photo Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The Imprisoned actor says his insurance company is settling another lawsuit filed by a woman accuser without his permission. In a statement, Cosby accuses American International Group Inc. of "egregious behavior." The 81-year-old is serving a three- to 10-year prison term, after a jury found he sexually assaulted a woman at his home in 2004.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby says his insurance company is settling another accuser's lawsuit without his permission, a week before his scheduled deposition.

Cosby in a statement accuses American International Group Inc. of "egregious behavior." He says he could have proven he was in New York during the alleged 2008 encounter with 18-year-old Chloe Goins at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

Goins says Cosby drugged and molested her. Cosby was set to give a deposition in the case in prison next week.

Lawyer Craig Goldenfarb says Goins is pleased with the confidential settlement. An AIG spokesman says the insurer has no comment.

The 81-year-old Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term near Philadelphia for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.

AIG this month has also settled defamation lawsuits filed in Massachusetts by seven other Cosby accusers.