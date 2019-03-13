Unveiled tourism slogan touts Mississippi's 'Secret Coast'

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Officials say the tourism group promoting southern Mississippi has a new name and slogan.

News outlets report that Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast will now do business as Coastal Mississippi with the slogan "The Secret Coast." CEO Milton Segarra says a nearly $1 million advertising campaign will launch the brand across the Gulf South.

Officials say forty billboards across northern Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida's Panhandle will target the market within a five-hour drive.

Other ads will be around packages with Delta and American airlines to Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; and other destinations that have flights to the coast.