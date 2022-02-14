Unvaccinated medical workers turn to religious exemptions HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, Associated Press Feb. 14, 2022 Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 1:34 p.m.
When nurse Julia Buffo was told by her Montana hospital that she had to be vaccinated against COVID-19, she responded by filling out paperwork declaring that the shots run afoul of her religious beliefs.
She cited various Old and New Testament verses including a passage from Revelations that vaccine opponents often quote to liken the shots to the “Mark of the Beast.” She told her managers that God is the “ultimate guardian of health” and that accepting the vaccine would make her “complicit with evil.”
