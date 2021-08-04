Unvaccinated, hospitalized: Patient now advocates for shots STACEY PLAISANCE, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2021 Updated: Aug. 4, 2021 2:19 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cedric Daniels and Joshua Bradstreet Contreras didn't think they really needed the coronavirus vaccine. After all, the uncle and nephew are both young — 37 and 22, respectively — and Contreras was “as healthy as a horse,” Daniels said.
But just days after Daniels went to visit Contreras in New Orleans — a long-awaited reunion that came after not seeing each other for months because of the pandemic — the nephew was rushed away in an ambulance. He couldn't breathe, even when sitting completely still. He is now in a hospital in a New Orleans suburb, on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.
Written By
STACEY PLAISANCE