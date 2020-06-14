Unsure what to do with land, city opts for community orchard

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — The interest in freshly picked apples from the South Sioux City Community Orchard has taken root.

While waiting for this fall’s crop to grow and ripen, visitors or passersby might notice new growth taking place at this plot of ground on the city’s east side.

Organizers hope the addition of dozens of new fruit trees and bushes, shrubs, vegetables, and many kinds of plants to attract bees and other pollinators will encourage others to see if they can turn their thumb a darker shade of green. The additions combine conservation, gardening and landscaping into a unique learning environment that also will provide fresh fruit to the community.

When more than 200 fruit trees were planted in 2014 on this former piece of farmland on East 17th Street near Siouxland Freedom Park and the Missouri River, developers wanted to see more than just rows of trees. They also wanted visitors to experience a park-like setting. The Sioux City Journal reports that improvements, begun last fall and completed this spring, will provide just that as plants grow and mature.

“It will be absolutely gorgeous. It should have lots of flowers. Fruit will be available,” said Carol Larvick, a University of Nebraska Extension educator who has helped develop the orchard, which is owned by the city and maintained by city workers and volunteers, with a lot of guidance from Extension staff.

Developers initially didn’t know what to do with this plot of ground to the east of the fruit trees. As the fruit trees grew, city staff and Extension workers got a feel for the land, observing drainage problems and gathering ideas.

Utilizing a $17,000 Nebraska Greener Communities grant and matching funds, a shallow swale was constructed last fall to help drain the orchard. The swale terminates in two rain gardens consisting of plants whose root systems slow down and soak up the runoff. Walkways of stone and brick wind through the new area, which also features a new pavilion for classes and gatherings, and a pergola, a structure to provide shade.

Because the Extension was unable to employ the help of volunteers this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, master gardener Linda Castor spent hours planting more than 200 new bushes, flowers, grasses and other plants to provide cover, attract pollinators and produce fruit.

Larvick said they’re even experimenting with a few plants to see if they’ll grow in the local climate.

The goal, she said, is to use the successes and failures experienced at the orchard to help local residents learn about what types of plants and trees might work to help beautify and enhance conservation efforts in their own gardens, yards and acreages.

“We’re learning along with you,” Larvick said.

With most of the planting complete, the focus turns to tending to the new plants, which include strawberries and tomatoes, and taking care of the fruit trees to ensure a plentiful crop later this year.

With some of the apple trees mature enough last year to produce an abundance of fruit, the orchard was opened for the first time to the public for fruit picking. More than 1,200 pounds of apples were given away to individuals and families who came to fill their buckets.

“It went over well. It was definitely worth the wait,” Larvick said. “Several times we had lines waiting to go picking.”

Not all apple varieties have produced fruit yet, and Larvick said she expected more this year. The orchard also has peach, plum, cherry and pear trees that are slowly reaching fruit-bearing stages, so pickers will someday have a greater variety of fruit to pluck.

In normal times, anyone interested in visiting the orchard, which is fenced and locked to keep deer out, could call the city or the Extension office to set up a tour. COVID-19 has hampered that, and staff are still unsure how the fall’s public apple picking might be affected by the virus.

Those interested in staying up to day with developments can visit South Sioux City Community Orchard on Facebook.