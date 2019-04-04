Unlicensed landfill near Atlanta airport is still on fire

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — An unlicensed landfill just south of the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta has been on fire for nearly seven months, and its owner now has until May to stop the blaze.

News outlets report that Tandy Ross Bullock was told last week he has two more months to stop the fire, though Georgia already allocated $500,000 to have a contractor do just that.

The county has been fighting with Bullock over the unlicensed South Fulton landfill since 2007. He was arrested on charges of illegal burning for a third time in February.

Bullock's attorney, Charles T. Brant, says his client needs to handle the fire without interference. The Environmental Protection Agency has said the smoke that's descended on the area near the landfill could cause headaches and respiratory irritation.