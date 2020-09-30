University of SC to freeze tuition for next academic year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — University of South Carolina will freeze tuition for students during the next academic year, the school’s president said Wednesday.

President Bob Caslen made the announcement in a speech, saying in his remarks that the school “must make higher education affordable and accessible, or our current students won’t stay and prospective students will not give us a chance,” The State reported.

The university put a freeze on tuition costs for the current academic year in June. When that freeze was announced, the school was projected to lose $127 million and 10% of its enrollment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Caslen did not say if room and board costs will also be frozen for the 2021-2022 academic year, but that didn't stop Student Body Vice President Hannah White from celebrating the recent announcement.

“Tuition is a burden for a lot of college students, so especially during this time of COVID-19, many students I’ve talked to are struggling financially,” White told the newspaper. “This is 100% a step in the right direction.”