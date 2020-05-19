University of Rhode Island president to retire June 2021

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The president of the University of Rhode Island will retire in June 2021 after leading the school for more than 10 years.

The university announced David M. Dooley's retirement in a statement Monday. He is credited with raising the university's profile, as well as hiring and admitting more diverse faculty members and students.

“It is very difficult for me to express how much I have enjoyed and appreciated serving as your president for the past 11 years,” Dooley said in the statement. “No institution means, or has ever meant, more to me than the University of Rhode Island and its people.”

Dooley has a three-year contract that expires June 30. The Board of Trustees is in final negotiations with him for an additional one-year contract.

He plans to spend the next year guaranteeing a smooth transition for the next president.