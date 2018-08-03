University of Nebraska-Lincoln to launch advocacy program

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is establishing its own centralized advocacy program for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the number of students seeking advocacy services at the university following instances of sexual assault or domestic violence has risen steadily in recent years.

The university says the crisis intervention service Voices of Hope saw advocacy sessions increase from 113 in 2014-15 to 159 last year. The university notified the service in June that it wouldn't be renewing its agreement and planned to create its own program.

The university's students will have access to one full-time advocate and a part-time staff at the new University Health Center in the fall.

Laurie Bellows is the university's interim vice chancellor for student affairs. She says the new services will triple the resources available.

