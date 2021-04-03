University of Illinois campus on Moline riverfront pursued

MOLINE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Moline have been pursuing the possibility of bringing a University of Illinois school of engineering to riverfront land for at least six months, according to newly obtained records.

The city already has a college of engineering just a mile away — at Western Illinois University’s Quad-Cities riverfront campus. But Mayor Stephanie Acri recently accused WIU officials of “broken promises,” including low enrollment numbers that “have hurt Moline’s economy,” The Quad City Times reports .