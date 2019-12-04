https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/United-States-Sudan-agree-to-upgrade-diplomatic-14881580.php United States, Sudan agree to upgrade diplomatic ties MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer Updated 1:14 pm EST, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrives to the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrives to the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo: Francisco Seco, AP Photo: Francisco Seco, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrives to the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrives to the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo: Francisco Seco, AP United States, Sudan agree to upgrade diplomatic ties 1 / 3 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 Westport school principal accused of slapping man 2 Westport principal placed on leave following arrest 3 Haskell named to Forbes Magazine’s ‘30 under 30’ list 4 Settlement reached between Matsu Sushi owners, workers 5 Westport plastic surgeon, bodybuilder balances career and passion 6 Police: Man charged with trying to get into ex’s apartment 7 ‘American Idol’ finalist to play free show at Norwalk’s Wall Street Theater View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.