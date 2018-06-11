Union leaders rallying for Mitchell say this time different

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State and national union leaders supporting Mahlon Mitchell's run for governor say after suffering years of defeats, this time will be different.

Hundreds of Mitchell supporters rallied Monday at a hotel in Madison. He is the president of the state firefighters union and one of 10 Democratic candidates for governor.

Harold Schaitberger is general president of the International Association of Firefighters. He says unions lost past elections because they didn't invest enough in winning. He says working families have been under attack both in Wisconsin and across the country and Mitchell is the only candidate who can defeat Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Republicans have derided Mitchell as a "union boss."

Mitchell says he supports that label "because unions helped build the best middle class in the world."