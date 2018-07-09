Union, hospital administrators reach tentative deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Hospital has reached a tentative agreement with a union representing nurses and other health care professionals at the facility.

The union Local 5098 of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals, which represents more than 2,400 people at Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children's Hospital, has come to an agreement with hospital administrators on a new three-year contract.

The union is expected to hold a ratification vote on Thursday. Their previous agreement expired on June 30. Negotiations circled around retirement security for workers and health coverage costs.