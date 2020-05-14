Unemployment claims fall again as Montana eases closures

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — New unemployment claim numbers in Montana continued to drop last week as more coronavirus restrictions were eased and many restaurants, bars and other establishments re-opened.

The next wave of re-openings arrives Friday, when movie theaters, museums and gyms can resume business under restrictions for the first time since Gov. Bullock ordered them shuttered March 20 to stem the spread of the virus.

Last week marked the second week in a row with lower unemployment claim numbers, after new applications for benefits had exploded beginning in late March and lasting through April.

Montana processed 3,443 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 9, according to federal data. That brings the total claims to just over 104,000 since officials shut down much of the economy and Gov. Bullock issued a stay-at-home order for residents in late March.

The number of new claims was down 25% from the previous week. That's almost 500% higher than the same period in 2019.

The amount of claims as a percentage of the civilian labor force dropped to 11.5 %, down just over one percentage point from the prior week.

As with restaurants and retail shops, the number of people allowed into any gyms, movie theaters and restaurants that reopen will be limited to 50 percent of normal capacity. Hand sanitizer must be widely available under an directive from Bullock, and employees and customers were encouraged to wear masks.

Many other commercial gathering places remain closed, including concert halls, bingo halls, bowling alleys and pools that are not in gyms or public accommodations such as hotels.