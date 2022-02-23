Uncertain future for islanders who survived Tongan eruption NICK PERRY, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 10:21 p.m.
1 of7 FILE - In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, debris from damaged building and trees are strewn around on Atata Island in Tonga, on Jan. 28, 2022, following the eruption of an underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami. The small Mango Island in Tonga was one of the closest to the Jan. 15 volcanic eruption that was so huge it echoed around the world. Every single home on the island was destroyed by the tsunami that followed. (POIS Christopher Szumlanski/Australian Defence Force via AP, File) POIS Christopher Szumlanski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 FILE - In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, children play on the beach where debris from damaged building and trees is strewn around on Atata Island in Tonga, on Jan. 28, 2022, following the eruption of an underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami. The small Mango Island in Tonga was one of the closest to the Jan. 15 volcanic eruption that was so huge it echoed around the world. Every single home on the island was destroyed by the tsunami that followed. (POIS Christopher Szumlanski/Australian Defence Force via AP, File) POIS Christopher Szumlanski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 FILE - In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, debris from damaged building and trees are strewn around on Atata Island in Tonga, on Jan. 28, 2022, following the eruption of an underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami. The small Mango Island in Tonga was one of the closest to the Jan. 15 volcanic eruption that was so huge it echoed around the world. Every single home on the island was destroyed by the tsunami that followed. (POIS Christopher Szumlanski/Australian Defence Force via AP, File) POIS Christopher Szumlanski/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 CORRECTS ID OF A PERSON AT RIGHT - Survivors Sulaki Kafoika, left, and Sione Vailea pose for a photo in Nukuʻalofa, Tonga on Feb. 22, 2022. Kafoika and Havea were on Mango Island in Tonga, one of the closest islands to the Jan. 15 volcanic eruption that was so huge it echoed around the world. Every single home on the island was destroyed by the tsunami that followed. (Aloma Johansson/Tonga Red Cross/IFRC via AP) Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 CORRECTS ID OF A PERSON AT CENTER - Survivors Sulaki Kafoika, left, and Sione Vailea, center, pose for a photo with Drew Havea, vice president Tonga Red Cross, in Nukuʻalofa, Tonga, Feb. 22, 2022. Kafoika and Havea were on Mango Island in Tonga, one of the closest islands to the Jan. 15 volcanic eruption that was so huge it echoed around the world. Every single home on the island was destroyed by the tsunami that followed. (Aloma Johansson/Tonga Red Cross/IFRC via AP) Show More Show Less
7 of7
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The first two booms from the volcano were scary enough, but the third explosion was immense, sending everyone from the village running from their homes in a reaction that would save all but one of their lives.
Even now, more than five weeks later, the children from Mango Island still often run or cower when they hear a thunderclap or loud noise.