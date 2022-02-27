Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russians probe Kharkiv The Associated Press Feb. 27, 2022 Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 8:52 a.m.
1 of4 A view of Khreshchatyk, the main street, empty, due to curfew in the central of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has broken out in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops also put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 People fleeing the conflict in neighboring Ukraine cross the border in Przemysl, Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Members of civil defense prepare Molotov cocktails in a yard in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has broken out in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops also put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4
Ukrainians awoke Sunday after a third night of Russia's massive assault to street fighting in the country’s second largest city, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to hold peace talks in neighboring Belarus, which his troops are using as an invasion platform.
Here are the things to know about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the security crisis in Eastern Europe:
Written By
The Associated Press