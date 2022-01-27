Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise VANESSA GERA, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 7:59 a.m.
1 of10 Pigeons take off in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he and other top officials will advise President Vladimir Putin on the next steps after receiving written replies from the United States to the demands. Those answers are expected this week — even though the U.S. and its allies have already made clear they will reject the top Russian demands. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine during a briefing at the State Department on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP) Brendan Smialowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the Pogonovo training area just south of the city of Voronezh, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Russia warned Wednesday it would quickly take "retaliatory measures" if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands over NATO and Ukraine, raising pressure on the West amid concerns that Moscow is planning to invade its neighbor. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Planet Labs PBC/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 CORRECTS DATE Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party speaks to the media in the Gorky residence outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The statement from Dmitry Medvedev, who is deputy head of Russia's Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, comes amid tensions over the concentration of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine that fueled Western fears of an invasion. (Yulia Zyryaniva, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP) Yulia Zyryaniva/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 France's President Emmanuel Macron talks with representatives of families of repatriates from Algeria after the country's independence war with its colonial power, at the Elysee palace in Paris, Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for dialogue with Russia, despite signs pointing to a potential war amid escalating tensions with Ukraine. It's part of France's post-World War II tradition of carving out its own geopolitical path. Macron is to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday morning. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Ludovic Marin/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 FILE - Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 22, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for dialogue with Russia, despite signs pointing to a potential war amid escalating tensions surrounding Ukraine. It's part of France's post-World War II tradition of carving out its own geopolitical path. Macron is to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday morning. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister, speaks during the plenary session in the German Bundestag in Berlin, Thursday, Jan.27, 2022. The main topics of the 14th session of the 20th legislative period are the final deliberations and adoption of the supplementary budget 2021, as well as debates on the Ukraine conflict, the future of Europe, the German G7 presidency, and German agricultural and food policy. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) Bernd von Jutrczenka/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is received by Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Frederik in the Knights' Hall in Christian IX's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Kuleba is on a two-day visit to Denmark. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Philip Davali/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United States and NATO have made no concessions to the main Russian demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine, including giving Moscow a guarantee that Ukraine can never join the Western alliance.
The focus is now on how Russia will respond — a decision that rests squarely with President Vladimir Putin and one that could determine whether Europe will again be plunged into war.